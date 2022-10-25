A by-election has been triggered by Labour to replace a former MP who resigned after complaints of “serious sexual misconduct” against him were upheld.

Christian Matheson, who denies all the allegations, was facing a four-week suspension and had been asked to stand down as City of Chester MP by Labour before he quit.

A report, by Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone, upheld two allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Matheson by a former member of his staff.

It concluded Mr Matheson extended a "sexually motivated, unwanted" invitation to a woman for a private trip abroad and "placed [her] under pressure and intimidated her".

The watchdog report also said he "made personal comments about her appearance...made her hold his hand as they left...invited her back to his flat, kissed her twice on the forehead and attempted to kiss her on the mouth."

"The Commissioner concluded that these were all unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances."

Mr Matheson has been MP for the City of Chester since 2015. Credit: ITV Granada Debate

Business in the House of Commons on Tuesday, 25 October, started with Opposition chief whip Sir Alan Campbell issuing the writ for the vacant seat of City of Chester.

The by-election has to take place between 21 and 27 working days from the issuing of the writ, suggesting it will take place on either 24 November or 1 December.

Sir Alan told the Commons: “I beg to move that Mr Speaker do issue his warrant to the Clerk of the Crown to make out a new writ for the electing of a Member to serve in this present Parliament for the county constituency of City of Chester in the room of Christian John Patrick Matheson, who, since his election for the said county constituency, has been appointed to the office of steward and bailiff of His Majesty’s three Chiltern Hundreds of Stoke, Desborough and Burnham in the county of Buckingham.”

MPs cannot directly resign their seat and so the Chiltern Hundreds offices are used to disqualify them.

The panel said it took into account the fact Mr Matheson accepted that he had breached the sexual misconduct policy, but he failed to acknowledge the full extent of his misconduct.

Mr Matheson is said to have appealed the decision to potentially suspend him.

However, the new sub-panel appointed to consider his appeal dismissed it, concluding that "he had not raised any substantive grounds of appeal".

In a statement, Mr Matheson resigned as MP for the City of Chester but denied the allegations.

He said: “From the start I accepted I had committed a minor breach of the code and had hoped that an honest and open approach would stand me in a fair light.

"This has proven not to be the case and I am dismayed that I have been found guilty of several allegations that I know to be untrue."

Labour held the City of Chester seat in 2019 with a majority of 6,164, with the Conservative candidate finishing second.

