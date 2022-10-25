A driver who escaped crashing into the back of another car with "no visible injuries" died at home later, according to police.

The man, whose Ford Mondeo hit a stationary Vauxhall Insignia at a red traffic light in Manchester, exchanged details with the other driver and went home.

But he was found dead hours later.

The collision happened on 24 October, at the junction of Dickenson Road and Birch Hall Lane in the Longsight area of the city at 9.05pm.

Police say specialist officers are "supporting" the dead man's family

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Although the airbags were deployed in the Ford Mondeo, there were no visible injuries reported by either party.

"Both drivers swapped details and returned home. Unfortunately, the driver of the Ford Mondeo was found to have died a few hours later."

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who has footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to contact them.