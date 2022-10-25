An 'adored' teenager who died suddenly while at a restaurant with family and close friends has left a "massive void in all of our lives", his family say.

Euan McNamara, 15, collapsed in Browns, in Liverpool ONE following an afternoon of shopping on Saturday 22 October.

Despite immediate medical intervention by off-duty medics the teen died later at Royal Liverpool University hospital.

Merseyside Police said his death is not believed to be suspicious.

In a tribute to the schoolboy, who was a year 11 pupil at St Mary's College, in Crosby, his parents Michael and Sian McNamara said they hoped to find out the answers as to why their son had been "cruelly taken away".

They said: "On Saturday teatime, after an afternoon’s shopping, we were at Browns restaurant in Liverpool as a family with our son Euan, daughter Megan and close friends when Euan unexpectedly collapsed.

"Despite immediate medical intervention by off-duty medics, Euan later sadly passed away in hospital.

"Euan was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. He was studying for his GCSE exams, a keen rugby player, cricket player and LFC Supporter, regularly attending games with family and friends.

"Euan was loved and adored by all who knew him and his death has left a massive void in all of our lives.

"He was a handsome, loving, caring boy with an infectious personality that touched everyone he met.

"We are devastated by what has happened, and hope that in the forthcoming days we will find out why Euan has been cruelly taken away from us."

Euan McNamara collapsed suddenly while out at a restaurant in Liverpool with his family and friends. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Euan's teachers also paid tribute to the teen, describing him as a "much-loved member" of the college.

The Principal of St Mary’s College Mike Kennedy, said: "The news of Euan’s death has come as a terrible shock to us all and our thoughts and prayers are with Euan’s family and friends including his sister, Megan, who is a pupil in year 9 at our school.

"Euan was a really lovely boy and a much-loved member of our school with so much to look forward to in his life.

"To pass away at such a young age is truly tragic, and his sad loss will be felt throughout the whole St. Mary’s community."

Mr Kennedy added St Mary’s will be offering additional support measures to pupils and staff members affected by Euan’s death.