Proposals to build a golf course, hotel and housing on parkland in Bolton have been green-lit by the Government after an appeal inquiry.

Councillors in the town had rejected plans put forward for Hulton Park, by Peel L&P, which changed a scheme which was previously granted permission.

The developers, who want to bring the prestigious Ryder Cup golf tournament to the town in the 2030s, appealed against the decision.

Planning conditions mean work can only start on the scheme if Ryder Cup organisers choose Bolton for the event. Credit: Artist's Impresson/Peel L&P

Planning Inspector, Dominic Young, accepted that there would be "harm" to the greenbelt but ruled it would be less in than the previous scheme. He added that the benefits would be of "such magnitude" to outweigh it.

Mr Young found that the economics of bringing the Ryder Cup to the town would be "substantial" and that building homes and community facilities carried "weighty social and community benefits."

He also pointed to environmental improvements, heritage protections and highways changes over and above the original plans.

The inquiry hearing was held in the town earlier in October.

Those behind the plans welcomed permission being granted.

Richard Knight, from Peel L&P said: “We put forward a robust and compelling case at the Public Inquiry and are pleased that the Inspector has recognised the long-term benefits a revitalised Hulton Park will bring to the economy of Bolton and the North West.

“This demonstrates that our plans are in the best interests of Bolton and local people and now is the time for Bolton to get behind the bid and support the development coming to the town to help secure a prosperous and exciting future."

Planning Inspector Dominic Young did not hear a defence from Bolton Council.

Bolton Council itself did not stand by its councillors' planning refusal at the appeal, after seeking legal advice.

In a statement, it said: “The Planning Inspector has found that the proposed changes to the Hulton Park scheme are an acceptable modification to the existing planning approval granted by the Secretary of State in 2020.

“The council notes the decision and will now look closely at the detail in the inspector’s report and consider any implications of these changes for the surrounding area.

“The development remains contingent on the site being selected as a venue for a future Ryder Cup.

“Each phase of development would be subject to reserved matters planning applications, and these will be considered in line with national planning policy.”

Proposals for Hulton Park have been back-and-forth through the planning system for several years.

Campaigners opposed to the scheme have questioned whether the sought-after Ryder Cup on the site will bring the predicted economic and social benefits, given the changing financial landscape of the sport amid the impact of the new LIV golf series.

Sandra Hesketh, from campaign group HEART, said of today's ruling: "We expected it. I am really disappointed. You got the sense at the inquiry which way it was going to go."

"I was gratified to see a whole paragraph [in the ruling] dedicated to the Ryder Cup condition. No Ryder Cup, no development. We’re happy with that."