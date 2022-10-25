A man punched and strangled his girlfriend telling her he was sick of her "nagging" and she should wash his clothes and cook his tea, a court has heard.

Nathan Modlinsky, 27, subjected his former girlfriend to terrifying attacks including one where he told her, "I will break your f*****g ribs."

Bolton Crown Court heard on another occasion he punched the victim with a clenched fist, grabbed her by the throat and pushed his fingers into her mouth.

The following day Modlinsky argued with her again because she had not put the washing on the radiator.

He asked her "what type of woman she was" and told her he "expected her to cook his tea and do his washing".

Hannah Forsyth, prosecuting, told the court the relationship between Modlinsky, from Bickershaw, near Wigan, and his former girlfriend "became very troubled".

In a witness statement read out in court, the victim said: "It is almost ten months since I left Nathan and I am still suffering.

"He has taken my confidence and I am a shell of myself. I was, and still am always scared of bumping into Nathan, as he lives not far from me.

"Nathan turned my life upside down. I am still trying to piece it back together. I went from being a smiling, bubbly girl in the centre of life to a girl who does not know herself anymore."

The court heard following the incident where he grabbed her throat, on 31 July, Modlinsky tried to strangle his former partner, telling her he would end up killing her, and instructed her to hold her arms up in the air, saying: "I will break your f*****g ribs."

Terrified, she held her arms up and he punched her in the back.

Ms Forsyth said: "The next day, he woke up late and missed a barbers appointment. He blamed her and attacked her again.

"He said he would not be happy until he saw her mother bleeding out on the ground.

"He grabbed her by the face, said it was all her fault and she had made him like this. He said her nagging was too much for him."

Ms Forsyth said Modlinsky further attacked the victim when he did not have a clean T-shirt and blamed his girlfriend, kicking her to the floor.

It was after this attack, on 3 August, the victim arranged for her mother to pick her up.

The court heard she had not contacted him since then and after receiving a number of messages from him, had blocked his number.

Rachel Faux, defending Modlinsky, said: "He recognises that his behaviour is not acceptable and he knows he will be sentenced for it."

She said Modlinsky has had ADHD since childhood and asked the court to take that into account.

She said he had issues as he had witnessed his father being violent towards his mother and sister.

Modlinsky, who has five previous convictions for nine offences, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in relation to an incident at around 2am on March 12 this year, where he was arrested for speeding in a black BMW on Manchester Road, Tyldesley.

Honorary Recorder of Bolton, Judge Martin Walsh, sentenced Modlinsky to three years in prison.

He also issued a restraining order and gave Modlinsky a three-year driving ban. He will then have to take an extended driving test.