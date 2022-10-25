A man who violently attacked a member of rail staff after trying to avoid paying his train fare twice in one evening has been jailed.

Michael Lucas, 32, grabbed his 55-year-old victim by the throat before punching him in the face when he was refused entry to the platform for a second time without a ticket.

The victim, who worked at Wigan Wallgate station, suffered fractures to his eye socket, cheekbone and jaw from the attack.

Lucas ran off following the assault, dropping his mobile phone and driving licence. He was tracked down and arrested by British Transport Police three days later.

He was jailed at Bolton Crown Court for 28 months after pleading guilty, at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court, to grievous bodily harm without intent.

BTP Detective Sergeant Stephen Kite said: “This was a particularly vicious and unprovoked attack on a member of rail staff and I’m pleased Lucas has been served a lengthy spell behind bars.

“The safety of those travelling and working on the rail network is our utmost priority, and no one should be subjected to such barbaric violence for simply doing their job."

The court heard Lucas approached gate line staff on 6 February 2022 and asked to be let through the barriers without a ticket.

His request was denied and after a brief argument with the staff, he left the station but then returned later the same evening wanting again to travel without a ticket.

CCTV footage showed the moment Lucas forced himself through the ticket barriers and grabbed a member of rail staff by the throat.

He then let go of the victim and punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

Detective Sergeant Kite added: "I hope this result serves as a warning to anyone who commits a violent crime on the railway – we will catch you and bring you to justice.

“If you’re a victim of, or witness to, violence on the railway, I urge you to report it to us either by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. In an emergency, always dial 999."