The flagship Isle of Man TT race has been moved as organisers release the new 2023 schedule.

The Senior TT Race is now planned to take place on Saturday 10 June, as two extra races are added to the calendar bringing the total number to 10.

The races will run from Monday 29 May to Saturday 10 June, with fewer qualifying days but extra race days.

The Isle of Man Government has confirmed Friday 9 June will remain a bank holiday, despite the Senior Race day being moved.

The Isle of Man TT returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Enterprise, said: "The Island’s current TT capacity is limited to around 28,000 visitors at any one time, with the current visitor curve highlighting infrastructure pressures on the middle weekend.

"In its simplest form, the new schedule aims to sustain current visitor numbers whilst also promoting growth.

"We expect this new schedule to encourage new visitor patterns and capitalize on capacity, driving an additional 50,000 bed nights over time, which would represent an additional spend on the Island of £6million."

The Department of Enterprise held two consultations on the proposed changes to the TT, which it says showed the inclusion of additional race days, and racing on Sunday was not favoured by the majority of those on the Island.

Tim Crookall MHK, Political Member with responsibility for Tourism and Motorsport, said: "The TT returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus and ushered in significant changes designed to take the event forward into a new era of success.

"The new schedule is a key piece of that jigsaw and unlocks greater potential for more visitors to come to our island and experience the event at a time when it is attracting new audiences around the world with increased broadcast content and distribution."

