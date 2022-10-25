A sidecar passenger has died from injuries sustained at the Isle of Man TT four months ago, organisers have confirmed.

Olivier Lavorel was involved in a crash in the first sidecar race of the event, which killed his driver César Chanal at the scene.

The accident occurred at Ago’s Leap, just under one mile into the course.

Initial reports suggested Olivier had passed away at the scene of an incident on Saturday 4 June, but TT Races officials later corrected their statement to confirm it was driver César who died.

Olivier was left hospitalised with serious injuries.

Organisers said they were "deeply saddened" to learn of his death. Credit: Steve Babb

Four months after the accident, writing on Facebook, the official Sidecar TT media partner '3 Wheeling' said: "Brave Olivier succumbed to his injuries suffered in race 1 of the 2022 TT.

"He joins his great friend & driver Cesar Chanel who didn’t survive the accident. We send our thoughts & condolences to both families."

Paying tribute organisers said they were "deeply saddened" to learn of his death.

Olivier and César were both newcomers at the Isle of Man TT Races and had taken numerous victories and podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships.

Olivier is the sixth person to have died during the Isle of Man TT 2022.

