A teenager accused of murdering their mother died just hours after blood tests revealed they were suffering a "life-threatening" condition, an inquest heard.

Rowan Thompson died while an inpatient on the Gardener Unit at Prestwich Hospital - just days before they were due to stand trial.

The inquest at Rochdale Coroner's Court on Monday 24 October heard the 18-year-old, who identified as non-binary and used the pronouns 'they', collapsed a week before their death on 3 October 2020.

Doctors thought the incident was due to a change in medication, but blood tests revealed they were suffering from a concentration of potassium in their blood, known as severe hypokalemia.

The hearing was told the results were not given to those caring for Rowan on the Gardener Unit. Rowan died the following day.

If Rowan was admitted to hospital after the blood tests, the inquest heard they would likely have survived.

Gardener Unit at Prestwich Hospital Credit: MEN Media

The jury heard that at the time of their death, Rowan, who was autistic, was awaiting trial in connection with their mother's death.Giving evidence, Rowan’s father Marc Thompson described his child as a "bright, fun individual".

He told the inquest that he and Rowan's mother had separated when Rowan was just 10 years old and they had then gone to live with their mother.Jurors were told that Rowan's mental health began to deteriorate following the death of their uncle.

After spending time in a number of mental health hospitals, Rowan moved to live with their father in West Yorkshire.The inquest heard that Rowan had gone to visit their mother for a weekend to celebrate their 17th birthday in June 2019.

However, on the day they were due to return home, Mr Thompson said that Rowan “killed their mum”.

Mr Thompson told the inquest “it was obvious he was in a mental state,” “We will never know what happened, we can only surmise.”Following their arrest, Rowan was detained under the Mental Health Act and admitted to the Gardener Unit.

Rochdale Coroners Court Credit: MEN Media

Mr Thompson said he visited regularly and while Rowan’s weight “fluctuated” during his time on the unit, he had no concern about their physical health.Dr Isabel Astrid Marsh, a GP at the Gardener Unit, told the inquest that she had prescribed Rowan flucloxacillin to treat an infection.

The inquest heard that low levels of potassium are among the drug's side effects when taken in high doses. However, Dr Marsh said Rowan’s dose could not be classified “high”.Jurors also heard that Rowan had experienced weight loss during their time on the unit. Between January and March 2020, Rowan lost 12kg in weight.Dr Marsh said that between April and September, Rowan's weight dropped further from 71kg to 62kg. However, she said it was “not a concern” as Rowan reported eating well.By 29 September, Rowan had shed a further 4.6kg and now weighed just 58kg, the inquest heard. Dr Marsh said Rowan put the weight loss down to “stress from the upcoming trial”.“I felt there were reasons that could explain Rowan gaining and losing weight,” she said.Blood tests carried out at Salford Royal Hospital on 2 October showed Rowan had a "very low" level of potassium, jurors heard.Dr Stephen Morley, a toxicologist who carried out a review into Rowan’s death, described the reading of 2.3 millimoles per litre as "life-threatening" and said it should have been treated as a medical emergency.Had Rowan been admitted to hospital and treated by being given intravenous potassium that same day, he said it was likely he would survived.Dr Morley said that while it was likely there had been “a chronic, slow change” in Rowan's potassium levels before death, it was not clear what had caused it.

However, he ruled out medication as having contributed to the change.“To put it bluntly, I’m at a loss as to why he had low potassium,” he added.Dr Morley told jurors that while the collapse on 25 September could have been caused by Rowan's low potassium levels, it could also have been due to a change in medication or "other one hundred other causes"."If the fall was due to low potassium, it would be unusual for it to occur on just that one occasion and not more often up to the time of his death," he added.Dr Philip Lumb, a forensic pathologoist who carried out a post-mortem examination on Rowan, gave their cause of death as “hypokalemia of an unknown cause”.The inquest continues.