Do not pass go, go straight to the Golden Gates!

Warrington has landed the honour of its very own edition of the world’s most famous board game Monopoly.

The town has become the first place in Cheshire to get its own board after seeing off 19 other locations across the county.

All the famous multi-coloured Monopoly property squares like Mayfair and Park Lane from the classic London original are represented by some of Warrington's most famous landmarks and organisations.

The Warrington Foodbank

Warrington Foodbank gets the Community chest spot Credit: Hasbro

The Warrington Foodbank is one of several charities to be honoured within the game and takes the "Community Chest" spot.

David McDonald, CEO of the foodbank said: "Warrington Foodbank is thrilled to be recognised and chosen to appear on the Warrington Monopoly Board.

"The charity is well established in Warrington as a helpful community supporter dealing with families in need, distress, and crisis.

"We are able to help all families regardless of income who find themselves in a period of hardship."

The foodbank is next to "Old Kent Road" - the board's most affordable square. While at the other end of the scale, the famous Golden Gates have been unveiled as the "Mayfair of Warrington"

The Golden Gates

The Golden Gates near the town hall are the 'Mayfair of Warrington" Credit: Hasbro

Warrington Transport Bridge

Warrington Transporter Bridge makes the board Credit: Hasbro

'Pink eye'

Warrington's "Pink Eye" Credit: Hasbro

Warrington Town FC

Warrington Town has grabbed the 'Whitehall' spot Credit: Hasbro

Other Warrington landmarks to make the board include Fiddlers Ferry Power Station which has become the famous "Electricity Company."

It forms one half of a Utility Set, with Lymm Dam featured on the Water Works square.

Warrington Wolves, Walton Hall and Gardens, the Warrington Museum & Art Gallery and Victoria Park also make the board.

The Chance and Community Chest cards are themed too.

One sends players ‘Back 3 Spaces’ for getting stuck in traffic on the Thelwall Viaduct.

You could get "stuck in traffic" on the Thelwall Viaduct Credit: Wikipedia

Whilst another rewards players for their best nostalgia photo taken of the iconic – and now former nightclub - Mr Smith’s, which was a magnet for youngsters across Lancashire and Cheshire to flock to Warrington.

Jennifer Lau from Winning Moves UK said "We have been wonderfully spoilt for choice putting this unique game together.

"It’s a board celebrating Warrington’s past and present and is very much reflective of the times."

The board game features many Warrington landmarks Credit: Hasbro

The Mayor of Warrington, Cllr Jean Flaherty said: "It’s exciting to see what has been included on the Warrington edition of this iconic game.

"David and the team at Warrington Foodbank do a fantastic job supporting people across the borough to access the food and help they need.

"They provide a vital service, helping families in need during challenging times. They are very well thought of in our community, so it’s a great honour to see them take up a square on the board.

"I look forward to seeing which other landmarks and organisations will be joining them."

Wigan and Salford already have their own Monopoly boards.