A gun discovered in a cemetery in Liverpool is not linked to the murder of schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel, police have said.

The Glock handgun, found along with ammunition in West Derby Cemetery, was forensically tested to see if it was used to shoot the nine-year-old in Dovecot on 22 August.

The weapon was also tested to see if it was linked to the murders of Sam Rimmer, who was shot in Dingle on 16 August, or Ashley Dale, 28, who was killed in Old Swan on 21 August.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Wednesday, 26 October, that the gun is not linked to any of the ongoing murder investigations.

A handgun and ammunition were found in a bag in a West Derby cemetery. Credit: Merseyside Police

Two weapons were used by the gunman who shot Olivia and injured her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, as he chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into their home.

A .38 revolver was the weapon which killed Olivia and a a Glock-type self-loading 9mm pistol was also fired, detectives said.

Thomas Cashman, 34, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, has been charged with Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder and is due to stand trial in March.

No one has been charged with Sam Rimmer or Ashley Dale's murders.