A major commuter road in south Manchester has been cordoned off by police - with two tents in place.

The A6010 Wilmslow Road in Fallowfield is closed between Moseley Road and Langley Road, due to a 'police incident', Transport for Greater Manchester said.

Bus services are currently being diverted and will use Dickenson Road through Birchfields Road and Moseley Road in both directions.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.