A man has avoided jail after a 'horrific' attack on his girlfriend, which left her unable to donate a kidney to a family member.

Lawrence Fulton, 42, attacked his victim at their home in Lea, Preston, in December 2021 after the pair began arguing.

During the row the woman threw the TV remote when Fulton said he wanted to take the children from the house.

Preston Crown Court heard that Fulton threw the woman onto a bed and started punching her. She put her arms up to defend herself, but Fulton pulled her hair and head-butted her before pulling her to the floor and stamping on her legs and back.

As Fulton attempted to take the children from the house, the woman made a quiet phone call to the police, whispering that she was being attacked.

Preston Crown Court Credit: PA Images

Fulton then took a knife and used it to slice the sleeves off her coat."She was petrified", the prosecution said. "She was fearful for her life."

In a victim statement the woman said she did not want to leave the house for a few days due to the bruising to her face and was signed off work with anxiety.

She had promised to be a kidney donor for one of her relatives, but that was no longer possible, she added.The defence said since the attack, Fulton has worked with the Probation Service in preparation for a Building Better Relationships course, which he is due to start in January 2023.He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was handed a 10 month sentence suspended for two years for ABH, with a month to run concurrently for criminal damage to her coat.

Judge Simon Medland KC, sentencing, said: "It is obvious that the relationship between you and the complainant had its truly problematic moments. On occasion you fill yourself up with drink and you lose your temper.

"Reading the references it is quite clear you are capable of leading a hard working and law abiding life and the letters I have read speak well of you, but there is another side to you and it is up to you to keep a lid on that, because if you don't, you will be going to Preston Prison."