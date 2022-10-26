A murder investigation has been launched after 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in a "terrible" attack in south Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police say at around 2am on 26 October officers were flagged down to help a seriously injured man in the Fallowfield area, close to student accommodation.

CPR was administered by officers at the scene, but the teenager died in hospital a short time later.

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones said people will be shocked by this incident, which is why they have increased patrols and have specialist officers at the scene.

He said: "This was a terrible crime which has robbed a young man of his life and my thoughts are with his family at this devastating time."

"I understand it will cause distress and concern to many in Fallowfield and across Manchester more widely, including our large student community.

"The investigation is in its early stages, but I can assure you that our officers are working round the clock and carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident."

The man was found seriously injured on Wilmslow Road, in Fallowfield. Credit: MEN Media

Police have not confirmed if the victim was a student, however Manchester University says it is providing support to students who may be concerned by the incident.

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones continued to say: "We are actively pursuing leads and will relentlessly pursue the offender to ensure they are brought to justice.

"There will be more officers out on the streets in Fallowfield and the surrounding area over the coming days conducting high visibility and plain clothes patrols to gather intelligence and reassure the community.

"I hope this goes someway to reassure the community and if anyone has any information about this incident or has any concerns, I urge you to speak to these officers. They are there to help and support you."

Greater Manchester Police ask anyone with information that could help with their investigation to contact the force via 101.