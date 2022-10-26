Manchester named as only UK 'must-see' destination for world tourists in 2023

The North West's biggest city has been included in a global list of must-see destinations for travellers in 2023.

Manchester makes National Geographic's annual "Best of the World" and is the only UK destination to feature.

Other spots named worldwide include places in the USA, Egypt and New Zealand.

A park created from the city's old Castlefield railway viaduct was one of the reasons Manchester made the list

Organisers say the accolade "recognises Manchester's post-pandemic revival and comes ahead of a raft of significant cultural attractions due to open in the city in 2023."

The Castlefield Viaduct, which transformed a disused section of railway into a "sky park", is listed among the attractions classed as a "must see."

Manchester Museum, due to reopen early next year after a multi-million-pound transformation, is also included alongside Factory International - an arts, music and culture complex which will welcome its first visitors next summer.

A transformed Manchester Museum, reopening in 2023, impressed the list's judges Credit: Marketing Manchester/Rich J Jones

Cllr Bev Craig, City Council leader said: "This international recognition is great news for Manchester. Tourism is really important for our economy and creates and supports thousands of jobs and opportunities.

"We have a long-term vision for a vibrant city with an array of activities, especially for families, and this accolade and others show that is bearing fruit. There is so much to do here - both for residents and visitors."

When completed, Factory International will become the home of the Manchester International Festival Credit: Pawel Paniczko/Factory International

Nathan Lump, Editor-in-Chief of National Geographic added: “’Best of the World’ is Nat Geo’s annual love letter to the most incredible places in the world, both near and far.

"We couldn’t be prouder to shine a light on these 25 extraordinary places that most inspired us this year, and which we know will define travellers’ itineraries for years to come.”