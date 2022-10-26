Police are searching for two masked machete-wielding attackers who left a man in hospital in Greater Manchester.

The incident happened at a house in Oak Road, Limeside, in Oldham, on Monday, 24 October, at 5:20pm.

The men, who had their faces covered, are said to have attacked a 40-year-old man with machetes.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen two men at the time of the incident to contact them.

GMP are appealing for any witnesses of the machete attack to contact them. Credit: PA images

The first man is described as local, slim, in his 20s, around 5'9'' and wearing a red and white mask around his face, black tracksuit bottoms, black gloves and a black cap.

The second man, who stood in the doorway of the living room, was wearing the same as the first man, including the mask covering his face.

Police believe he was a similar age and had a slim build.

Information, doorbell and dash cam footage can be provided on 0161 856 4466 quoting log number 003016-24102022.

Alternatively, dial 101, use the LiveChat function on www.gmp.police.uk or anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

