One of the UK's most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Spain after riding his bike into a police officer, the National Crime Agency (NCA) say.

Dean Garforth, from Liverpool, was arrested on Monday afternoon in Nueva Andalucia, Marbella during a planned police operation.

The alleged drugs and firearms supplier was riding an e-bike when he realised plain-clothed officers were closing in on him, he then rode the bike into an officer and resisted arrest according to the NCA.

The organisation joined forces with the Spanish National Police and Cheshire Police for the operation to detain Garforth.

Dean was featured on the list of the Uk's 11 most wanted people Credit: NCA

An appeal to find the 29-year-old was made in January as part of the NCA and Crimestopper's 'Most Wanted' campaign featuring 12 fugitives believed to be hiding in Spain.

The NCA said Garforth is wanted by Cheshire Police for alleged involvement in an organised crime group, supplying cocaine and cannabis and being involved in trading firearms between March 2020 and July 2020.

The offences are believed to have happened in and around the North West of England using the encrypted communications platform EncroChat.

Garforth, whose last known address was South Hill Road, Dingle, Liverpool, is now in custody and will be sent back to the UK for his trial.

Steve Reynolds, NCA regional manager in Spain, said: "Garforth is the sixth fugitive to be arrested from the most wanted list.

"We won't stop until the remainder are caught."

Meanwhile, Ian Murray, detective chief inspector from Cheshire Constabulary's Major Crime Directorate, said: "This latest arrest shows how by working together, there are no borders and no safe places to hide.

"We will continue to work together to keep bringing those suspected of committing serious and organised crime before the courts."

Lord Ashcroft, founder and chair of the charity Crimestoppers, said: "Most Wanted has proven to be incredibly successful as it publicises those individuals who are on the run and encourages the public to contact us anonymously if they know of their whereabouts.