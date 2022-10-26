A suspected drink-drug driver has been arrested after a bin lorry was spotted being driven 'erratically' by a driver wearing a Halloween mask.

Greater Manchester Police say a member of the public saw the wagon in Walkden and contacted 999.

The vehicle was found shortly after and the driver was arrested.

Officers, who posted the incident on social media, say the driver was suspected to be over the drink-drive limit and also allegedly failed a drugs test.

Greater Manchester Police thanked the person who alerted them to the incident as they were able to quickly intervene and arrest him.

A spokesperson from the force's traffic unit said: "Thanks to a concerned member of the public who saw the vehicle being driven erratically whilst the driver wore a Halloween mask.

"The bin wagon was located in Walkden and the driver detained. He would provide a positive breath sample of 91! Also failed drugs test."

