Video Report by ITV Granada Report's sports correspondent Chris Hall.

A bodybuilder who took up the sport to overcome bullying as a child could be crowned the best in the world after qualifying to represent the UK in the World Championships.

Matt Grimshaw, from Chorley in Lancashire, started training at the age of 13 to beat the bullies and fit in better at school.

"The days were hard, it [the bullying] was not over-severe but it was constant," Matt said.

"I started training to fit into school and my dad was quite a big man so drawing from those two things, it lead me to bodybuilding."

And, after years of hard work, the athlete recently won the British Masters title in bodybuilding, a feat that involves confidence, hard work, and dedication.

Now, the bodybuilder will be living his dream as he takes on other athletes from around the globe at the Bodybuilding World Championships in Grand Cayman, in the Cayman Islands.

Matt said: "To get to the world stage alone is good, a top three would be amazing, if I go to top three in the world that's what I would hope for."

In the world of bodybuilding competitors are split into two camps: open competitions, and natural competitions.

At natural competitions, athletes are given drug tests and even lie detector tests to make sure that they haven't taken any Performance enhancing drugs to achieve their Physique.

He said: "The aim was to place against those guys who were generally a lot bigger, which I did and I won first in athletic tall which again is a non-tested show so I was very happy with that win."

Matt will also be doing something special for others by raising money for Derian House, a children's hospice based in his hometown.

He competes successfully in both competitions and has high hopes for his chances on the world stage.

The Bodybuilder World Championships take places in the Cayman Islands at the start of November.