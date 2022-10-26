A mum from Wirral has given birth to premature twins - in different months.

Hayley Burgess, from Prenton, had her babies nine weeks early as September became October.

Baby Charlie arrived at 11:30pm on 30 September, while twin Layla came into the world 40 minutes later, at 12:10am on 1 October.

Mum Hayley with baby Charlie who arrived first, in September Credit: Liverpool Echo

Hayley said: "I came in at 9:10pm and by 12:10am in the morning, I’d had both of them.

"The midwife was great, she stayed up with me all night speaking to me. The staff are amazing."

The twins are being cared for in the neonatal unit of Wirral Women and Children’s Hospital at Arrowe Park.

Baby Layla was the second twin to arrive, in October Credit: Liverpool Echo

The 34-year-old mum has now decided to fundraise for the Tiny Stars appeal, which is trying to improve the unit caring for her babies.

"Layla is in intensive care," she said, "and Charlie is in a separate room. I know how difficult it is having babies in two separate rooms.

"The appeal is raising money to make the facility bigger and I want to raise as much money as possible to help other babies and mums. It will make all the difference."

Baby Charlie is in a separate room to twin Layla Credit: Liverpool Echo

To help, Hayley has launched a Spot the Ball contest and put donation boxes out in cafes and pubs.

She said: "It’s a community and every time there is a charity event, everyone pulls together. In just a day the word spread and I’ve had people wanting to help across Merseyside."

Hayley is supporting an appeal to refurbish the hospital's neonatal unit Credit: WUTH NHS Foundation Trust

The Neonatal Unit is one of two Level 3 intensive care units in Merseyside and Cheshire.

But, as it treats both poorly mums and sick babies on the same site, it is the only one of its kind in the area.

Victoria Burrows, head of fundraising at WUTH Charity, added: "We are really grateful to Hayley for her fundraising towards the appeal and are overwhelmed by the support that has been given.

"This is an important appeal that will help some of the most poorly babies and their families. We also wish Layla and Charlie all the best while they are being cared for at the unit."

You can find more about Hayley’s fundraising by clicking here.