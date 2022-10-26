The shirt worn by footballer Sergio Aguero as he scored Manchester City's last-gasp goal to win their first Premier League title is being sold at auction.

The Argentinian striker's number 16 shirt is unwashed and still stained by celebratory champagne. Auctioneers believe it will fetch at least £20,000.

Aguero made City's fans erupt with joy in the final seconds of the 2011-12 season, ending their game against Queen's Park Rangers 3-2 and beating rivals Manchester United to the title.

Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring the goal, wearing the shirt Credit: Dave Thompson/PA

Moments later, Aguero whipped off the shirt and whirled it around in celebration - a moment now immortalised in a statue outside Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

Broadcaster Martin Tyler, who was covering the match, was prompted to shout his famous “Aguerooo!” commentary line as the player secured the club's first top-flight title since 1968.

The player's famous celebration is forever captured in metal outside City's stadium Credit: PA

City's record goalscorer netted 184 Premier League goals in 275 games, in almost 10 years at the club.

His match and title-winning goal against QPR is widely regarded as his most important and one of the league's all-time greatest.

Aguero went on to become the club's record goalscorer Credit: PA

Hours after scoring the famous goal, Aguero said: “In my career so far it’s the most important goal. You score the goal in the last minute to win the title.

“You’re not sure if that’s ever going to happen in your career again.”

Aguero left City for Barcelona in May 2021. Just months later, he was forced to retire from the sport because of heart problems.

The striker said a tearful goodbye to the sport when he retired for health reasons at Barcelona Credit: PA

The shirt is due to go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire, next month.

David Wilson-Turner, Hansons’ Head of Sports Memorabilia, said: “It was arguably the most important goal in the club’s history.

“Former Manchester City player Mario Balotelli asked Aguero for the shirt as a souvenir but left it behind with his bag.

“It was obtained by a former Manchester City kitman who donated it the National Football Shirt Collection which loans sporting memorabilia to museums.”

Champagne marks can be seen on the material Credit: Hansons/PA

Collection owner, Neville Evans, added: “After Balotelli left the stadium without his bag – and the shirt – the items were transferred to the club’s training ground. However, they were never claimed.

“After some time had passed, the former Manchester City staff member who found the shirt gifted it to the National Football Shirt Collection via my curator.

“I never planned to sell it but my curator is currently undergoing medical treatment.

“The auction proceeds will be shared between him and two charities important to him, Testicular Cancer UK and the Stroke Association.”