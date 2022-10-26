Play Brightcove video

An endangered greater one-horned rhino calf has been born at a zoo in Cheshire.

The female calf - who has yet to be named - was born at Chester Zoo on Friday 14 October, to mum Asha, who had been pregnant for 16 months.

Zookeepers keeping an eye on the rare new arrival say the calf has bonded closely with her mum and "already sports the same slightly wrinkled armoured plating as her parents."

The baby rhino does not have a name yet. Credit: Chester Zoo

Sam Harley, Rhino Team Manager at Chester Zoo, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with Asha and her new arrival.

“The sheer size of this species is incredible - the calf was born weighing 50kg and she’ll grow to around 1.7 tonnes.

"But despite their enormous stature, this species has a really soft side. Mum and calf have been so relaxed and calm, spending time side-by-side bonding together."

Greater one-horned rhinos live in North East India and southern Nepal and are listed as vulnerable to extinction on the Red List of threatened species.

There are estimated to be around 3,000 left in the wild as they battle illegal poaching for their horns and habitat loss.

There are around 3,000 greater one-horned rhinos left in the wild, making them an endangered species. Credit: Chester Zoo

Sam Harley added: “This stark fact makes the reason we work with this species so important.

"Not everyone is lucky enough to see a rhino in the wild, but Asha, dad Beni, and their new calf help our two million visitors a year to connect with this magnificent species.

"At one point, there were less than 200 in the wild so it’s a real privilege to be able to care for this new born.”

