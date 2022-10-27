Play Brightcove video

CCTV given exclusively to ITV News shows the moments before student Luke O'Connor was stabbed to death in Manchester.

Two individuals can be seen speaking to each other in the footage, which was taken outside a takeaway on Wilmslow Road, in Fallowfield, shortly before 2am on 26 October.

The short clip appears to show one of the individuals shoving the other, before a young woman walks towards the pair.

The footage was captured just minutes before the fatal stabbing of business student Luke O'Connor.

The 19-year-old, who was in his second year at Manchester Metropolitan University, died in hospital from his injuries.

The stabbing took place in Fallowfield in the early hours of Wednesday, 26 October. Credit: MEN Media

Luke, from Bedford, has been described by his "devastated" family as their "gentle giant" who was "loved by so many".

In a statement paying tribute to his life, the family said: "Our lively, bubbly, beautiful boy has been taken from us and our family are now left with a hole in our hearts that will never be filled.

"Justice needs to be served as we have lost our beautiful young Luke, who was robbed of life.

"We will continue to honour his name for as long as we are all here, and his legacy with go on forever.”

Greater Manchester Police has made no arrests in connection with Luke's murder and is continuing to appeal to the public for information.

Extra police patrols will be in the Fallowfield area in the coming days as investigations are underway.

Manchester Metropolitan University is offering support to staff and students who have been affected by the incident.