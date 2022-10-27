The family of a student who was stabbed to death in a popular university area in Manchester have paid tribute to their "bubbly, lively, beautiful boy".

Luke O’Connor, from Bedford, died in hospital after he was attacked with a knife on Wilmslow Road, in Fallowfield, at around 2am on Wednesday 26 October.

The 19-year-old was a student at Manchester Metropolitan University who, his family say, was a "gentle giant" that was "loved by so many".

Luke was stabbed to death outside of a takeaway in Fallowfield. Credit: MEN Media

Paying tribute to him, Luke’s family said: “Our hearts yearn for the loss of Luke; we are truly devastated by this tragedy.

"Luke was loved by so many people, and he knew how much he was loved in return.

"He was a second year Business Management student at university. He loved the freedom of student living and studying and was loving life in Manchester.

"Luke was the youngest of three boys in our family and was a gentle giant with big hopes and dreams for the future.

"His biggest dream was to travel the world, but now Luke will never be able to fulfil that dream."

His family went on to say that Luke was a "big supporter" of Liverpool FC and he has a "profound impact" on so many people.

Luke O'Connor's family describe him as a "gentle giant" who was "loved by everyone". Credit: MEN Media

The statement continued: "Luke’s friends also adored him, as he adored them. They often called Luke a ‘Legend’ and ‘the life and soul’ of everything he did. Everyone who met him, truly loved him.

"Our lively, bubbly, beautiful boy has been taken from us and our family are now left with a hole in our hearts that will never be filled.

"Justice needs to be served as we have lost our beautiful young Luke, who was robbed of life.

"We will continue to honour his name for as long as we are all here, and his legacy with go on forever.”

Extra police patrols are in the area and Manchester Metropolitan University are offering support to staff and students who have been affected by Luke's murder.

Greater Manchester Police have made no arrests in connection with the incident and are continuing to appeal to the public for information.