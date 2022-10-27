A criminal investigation has been launched after the Manchester Islamic centre was targeted by vandals for the second time in a month.

Greater Manchester Police were called to a report of criminal damage at the Islamic Centre on Sidney Street, Manchester at 00:30 am on 27 October 2022.

Officers attended the scene and initial enquires suggest that a small group had vandalised the premises with graffiti.

Chief Inspector Wignall, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: "We believe this incident is politically motivated, linked to events in relation to Iran and several lines of enquiry are being explored.

“Positive action has taken place in recent weeks to provide reassurance to the local community and we will continue with our patrols to ensure people feel safe as we understand the impact this will have.

"Greater Manchester Police will not tolerate these acts of vandalism despite the right to protest and I would urge anyone with information they may feel will help to contact us."