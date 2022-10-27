Play Brightcove video

Former Blackpool manager Ian Holloway has paid tribute to his wife, Kim, after revealing she's moved house 48 times during his career.

Holloway, 59, is currently weighing up his next career move after 40 years in football, 25 of those as a manager.

He has been out of work since leaving Grimsby Town in December 2020.

"Maybe it's time for me to not do that, I don't know, " he said.

"I really truly miss it. I believe I'm better now than I've ever been."

In an interview with ITV Granada Reports' sports correspondent, Mike Hall, Holloway reflects on three memorable years as Blackpool boss - during which time he guided the club into the Premier League.

He also speaks of his love for Blackpool's former owner, Karl Oyston, who departed the club in 2018 after years of fan unrest at Bloomfield Road.

Holloway's new book 'How To Be A Football Manager' is released on 27 October 2022.