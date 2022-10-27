A Liverpool MP says watching his father die in hospital amid Coronavirus visiting restrictions has made him even more determined to see the right to visit a loved one enshrined into law.

Dan Carden is leading a debate in parliament as part of the "Rights for Residents" campaign, which is urging the Government to ensure that anyone in hospital or living in care has the legal right to at least one essential care supporter who can visit in all circumstances.

It follows the months of restrictions seen during the various Covid-19 lockdowns, where both families and care home staff reported deteriorating mental and physical health on care home residents as a result of isolation.

The MP for Liverpool Walton explained: "I think we all know there's been almost a collective trauma across the country, where millions of people have been denied access to their loved ones, and that has taken a toll on families, and also on people who need that love and support"

"Really there's only one thing that can resolve this and that's legislation, to put in law the right of people in care settings to have visitors"

Guidance published by the Care Quality Commission says care home providers should enable a resident to see family or friends - however, there is currently no specific legislative requirement for care homes to do so.

MPs and families have raised concerns that there is currently a "postcode lottery" of access to visitors, after a recent survey of people with relatives in a care setting:

11% relatives said they were denied their right to visit during an outbreak

45% relatives reporting additional care home restrictions, outside of an outbreak

Stats from RfR & R&RA Visiting Survey Sept 2022

Amid warnings of rising flu and coronavirus cases across the country, families fear they could once again be cut off from seeing their loved ones.

"I think the focus has to be on the health precautions that we can take, so lets put into law the right of people to visit their loved ones, and alongside that have the proper health requirements, whether that's masks or vaccinations or sanitising hands, to make sure we're putting that protection in place as well."

The debate was organised by the Merseyside Labour MP, with cross party support from Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, Liberal Democrat MP Daisy Cooper, and Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts.

Dan Carden says that makes him hopeful that the rights of residents will be protected in law.

He added he's been told "heartbreaking stories", which has added to his own, very personal reason for getting involved with the campaign:

The Health Minister will respond at the end of the debate.