Jurgen Klopp has been handed a £30,000 fine following his outburst after Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

The Reds boss was sent off for confronting assistant referee Anthony Taylor after the referee had failed to give a foul for a challenge on Mohammad Salah by Bernardo Silva.

Klopp, who later apologised for allowing emotions to get the better of him, has avoided a touchline ban but the Football Association (FA) has fined him.

The FA may choose to appeal that decision once it receives the written reasons from the panel.

Jurgen Klopp apologised for his actions. Credit: PA images

An FA statement read: "Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during Liverpool FC’s Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October.

"The manager accepted his behaviour during the 86th minute was improper, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a hearing.

“This sanction is subject to appeal by either Jurgen Klopp or the FA following receipt of the independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons."

In February 2022, Klopp was fined £45,000 after accepting an FA charge for questioning the integrity of referee Kevin Friend and/or implying bias after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

He was also was fined £8,000 in 2018 after running onto the pitch to celebrate with Alisson Becker after Divock Origi scored a Merseyside derby winner in extra time.

