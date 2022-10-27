A man has been stabbed and four others arrested after police were called to a group of men fighting inside a house - at 9am.

The victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his stomach and a cut to his head, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident, on Derby Road, in Fallowfield in Manchester, happened shortly before 9.20am, on Thursday 27 October.

Greater Manchester Police say four men have been arrested for S18 assault, after officers were called to the address to find the men fighting.

A knife was located in the house, and the area has been cordoned off.

It is just a mile from where a 19-year-old Manchester Metropolitan University student was stabbed in an incident 24 hours earlier, but it is not thought the two incidents are linked.

GMP said: "Investigations are currently ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police Greater Manchester Police can be contacted via gmp.police.uk or 101."

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.