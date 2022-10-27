Play Brightcove video

"He wasn't in any gangs. He was just a normal boy" - Nicola Wardle urges people to stop carrying weapons after her son's murder.

A mother has made a heartfelt plea for young people to stop carrying knives as her son's murderer is sentenced to life in prison.

Dylan Keelan was stabbed in the heart two weeks before his 21st birthday by Klayton Skelly in Dukinfield, Tameside, on 4 February 2022.

Skelly, then aged 17, fled the scene, leaving his victim dying on the ground.

At Manchester Minshull Steet Crown Court on Thursday, Skelly, who is now 18, was sentenced to life in jail with a minimum term of 17 years.

The family and friends of Dylan Keelan applauded and cheered after the sentence was delivered.

Dylan's mother Nicola Wardle pleaded for other young people to stop carrying knives, referring to two recent stabbings in Fallowfield.

She said: "There was another [stabbing] last night - I just wish they'd think. Just don't take it [knives] out, don't bother with them.

"I just wish Dylan could be here today and we didn't have to go through this. He wasn't in any gangs or anything like that, he was just a normal boy. I'm going to miss him so much."

Rob Hall, prosecuting, told the court Dylan had been at a party and visited the Premier Dreams store, on Cheetham Hill Road, along with his friend to buy more drinks.

Skelly and his friends were heading inside and CCTV played to the court appeared to show a brushing of shoulders between Dylan and Skelly as they walked past each other.They turned to face each other and the court heard that Dylan asked Skelly: “What are you looking at, you got a problem?” Skelly responded: “What, you stupid, you want a fight?”The pair then started to fight and Skelly pulled a combat knife, with a 26cm serrated blade, from his waistband. During the fight, Skelly dropped his knife and his two friends - who cannot be named for legal reasons - joined in to start attacking Dylan as well.

Skelly then picked up his knife and, after threatening Dylan, stabbed his victim in the chest twice. Dylan collapsed and died moments later.

After running away, Skelly hid the knife in undergrowth before returning home, Mr Hall told the court.

The 17-year-old killer handed himself - and his blood-stained clothes - into police three days later after being confronted by his family. He also disclosed the location of the knife.Skelly, now 18, pleaded guilty to murder on 15 July - the last working day before his scheduled trial.

His two friends, both 16, were sentenced to 12 month referral orders at the youth court.Defending Skelly, of Sylvester Way, Hyde, Mark Rhind KC described the incident as a "moment of madness" and said his actions were a "grotesque overreaction".

The court heard that Skelly had been exploited by county lines drug dealing gangs since he was 15 and when interviewed, told police that he carried a knife ‘for protection’.

He described his guilty plea as a “brave and extraordinary step” and said: “It is extremely rare that anyone pleads guilty to murder.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Chadwick hopes Skelly's life sentence will deter others from carrying knives.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Chadwick said: “I hope that the length of the sentence acts as some kind of deterrent to the people who carry knives in Greater Manchester.“Dylan was stabbed two weeks before his 21st birthday. First and foremost, today is about Dylan and the kind of person he was; it’s about his life, his friends and family, and being able to celebrate who he was.“I’m so sorry we can’t bring him back and can’t fix it but I hope today brings some sort of closure."

