Video Report by Granada Report's Emma Sweeney

A war veteran has become the first triple amputee from the UK to scale the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Andy Reid, from Merseyside, lost both his legs and arm after stepping on a bomb while out on patrol in Afghanistan 13 years ago.

Andy said: "When I got to the top it was like, wow!

"I took it all in, you could see all the amazing views, you're above the clouds, there's a big glacier to one side of you.

"I was like wow, this is something special that I've achieved here."

It was Andy's second time climbing the mountain, he climbed it once before his injury. Credit: Andy Reid

During the two week challenge, Andy's wife and children followed his progress and checked in with him, when signal allowed, over FaceTime.

Andy's son Will said: " It was quite exciting the first time he called us because we was on our way home from school and we were quite worried about him because we hadn't heard from him, we were really happy.

"I'm very proud of my dad because he climbed a mountain, some people can only dream of that.

"Because he put so much effort into training, I think if you can do something I think you should have a go for it."

Impressively, Andy has already scaled Mount Kilimanjaro before, taking up an opportunity when he was serving in the army in Northern Ireland.

Now, 13 years on, he returned to retrace his steps on his prosthetic limbs.

Andy said: "I just wanted to see if I could still do these things as an injured veteran, as a disabled person are these things still possible?

"It's a test as much to myself as it was to show people what can be achieved beyond injury."

Andy's latest challenge has helped him to raise around £50,000 so far for his Standing Tall Foundation - a mental health charity supporting young carers, the vulnerable, and care leavers.

Corporal Reid hopes the donations continue.

He said: "We're very proud to provide mental health services for people free of charge, it is an absolutely vital service I'm providing, so every step I was taking on the mountain I knew each step potentially save someone's life."

