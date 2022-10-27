Play Brightcove video

Video report by Tim Scott

They are known as 'man's best friend' for good reasons, and to many, dogs can be a lifeline.

For 16 year-old Aidan Bennett from Stalybridge, his assistance dog Frankie has helped him gain independence in a way he never thought possible.

The teenager has a rare life-threatening heart condition called catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT).

If Aidan's heart rate increases in response to emotional stress or anxiety, it could trigger an abnormally fast heart beat, leading to a potentially fatal cardiac arrest.

His condition is complicated by Autism and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) - which has given him an irrational fear of germs and contamination.

Aidan Bennett with his care dog Frankie, who has been with him since 2020.

But Frankie has brought him hope. The canine can be trained to assist Aidan with round the clock care, meaning the teenager may be able to have a future of independence.

By focussing on Frankie and not himself or the environment he is in, Aidan's outlook has massively improved. Whereas once he lacked confidence and would never leave the house, he now enjoys a computer course at college.

Teenager from Stalybridge hoping for a Christmas miracle

Aidan said: ''I can do more things because of Frankie, things I wasn't able to do beforehand and I can do them much better than I could have imagined. I'm doing stuff I want to do, but I never thought I would get this far.''

Aidan covers himself from head to foot due to his health conditions.

Aidan's mum Natasha Eastwood says the difference in her son has been extraordinary.

She is now desperately trying to find a specialist trainer who can teach Frankie how to help Aidan even more by taking Frankie's skills to the next level.

Natasha said: ''We have to accept that he could die, and as a parent I may not be able to protect him. Everything we do, like training Frankie is to give him a life and a future.''

Natasha Eastwood, Aidan's mother

Animal behaviourist Kirsten Dillon, has volunteered to train the trainer, who in turn will teach Natasha and Aidan.

Kirsten said: ''We want to finish off and get to grips with the final part of the puzzle - which is teaching Frankie to be intuitive rather than just follow cues and that's where a lot of owners get stuck. I will remotely mentor the assistance task side of it for them.''

Kirsten Dillon, Animal Behaviouralist

Natasha says Frankie has already made a huge difference to both herself and Aidan: ''It sounds stupid, but when you see people out for a coffee or a cup of tea, for us it feels like it's unachievable but we can build up to that. We just want to be able to leave the house and do normal things that other people may take for granted.''

It's hoped a new dog trainer will make things even better for both of them.

If you are a dog trainer who can help Aidan and Natasha, please get in touch by emailing granada.reports@itv.com.