An emergency meeting has been called to discuss the "shambles" affecting rail services across the north of England which is "inflicting misery on millions of people".

Metro Mayors across the region will meet following weeks of disruption which has seen hundreds of services cancelled by a number of rail operators, including TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast and Northern.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin called the meeting and will be joined by Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, the Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the North of Tyne, Jamie Driscoll and Mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard.

They are expected to make a direct plea to new Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, to intervene, saying the hundreds of last minute cancellations affecting the network is creating a direct challenge to the regional economy.

Labour said more than 40 services were cancelled on Tuesday, 25 October, and more than 60 on Wednesday 26 October, on TransPennine Express as this operator has seen 100s of cancellations in recent weeks due to staffing issues.

On the other side of the Pennines, Avanti West Coast has been under fire for months over cancellations, delays, slashed timetables and a lack of advanced tickets for journeys on the West Coast Main Line.

Ms Brabin said she met with TransPennine Express earlier this week.

She said: "Today, we as Northern Mayors come together to send a clear message that we will not stand for this shambles.

"This is inflicting misery on millions of people, derailing our plans to build a strong northern economy and putting us in the slow lane.

"The North has been left behind for far too long, and we’re calling on the third transport secretary in as many months to step in with an immediate intervention."

Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh urged ministers to intervene, saying they have “refused to lift a finger to tackle the chaos”.

Ms Haigh said: “This ongoing fiasco is causing real damage to the public, passengers and the economy.

“It’s time for ministers to put the country first, stop washing their hands of responsibility, and intervene.

“They should demand a binding plan from TransPennine Express for the urgent improvement of these vital services, claw back taxpayers’ money being handed over for trains that are no longer running and, if they cannot deliver, begin withdrawing the contract.”

On Tuesday, the then rail minister Kevin Foster said the Government is making preparations to intervene if Avanti fails to deliver “significant” improvements on the West Coast Main Line.

Avanti West Coast has been given until 1 April 2022 to improve its services following a reduction of its trains in the summer.

Mr Foster said the six-month extension provides a “clear opportunity” for Avanti to improve its services to the “standard we and the public expect”.

But Mr Foster also signalled that the Government could take over Avanti’s network, which includes services from London to the West Midlands, the North West of England and Scotland, via its Operator of Last Resort.