Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Report journalist Tim Scott

A football fan receiving palliative care has had her dream come true after she was made guest of honour and got to meet some of her heroes.

Everton-mad Jess Ruston and her family visited the team's training ground and even got to meet some of their heroes during the once in a lifetime experience.

Jess has a unique incurable chromosome abnormality and is currently receiving care at Claire House Children's hospice on the Wirral.

Her mum Alison said "She's come through so much where almost on borrowed time, it's a bit like a weight gets lifted and it's like, Do you know what let's just enjoy every moment."

Jess has spent most of her life in hospital. Credit: ITV

Jess has spent much of her life in the hospital, her survival hanging in the balance, for her and her family the visit is a chance to make lifelong memories.

Alison added: "All of my family are Everton, my dad's family, my mum's family – we all go to the match now.

"Myself, my brother, my sister, my dad, my seven nephews, and my son."

Everton FC's Mason Holgate was one of the players who came out especially to meet Jess.

He said: "To come in and see how happy everybody is and to be able to do things like this is a great blessing that we've been able to do, and I think we all enjoy being a part of being able to do that."

Jess had a full tour of the Everton grounds and got to see all the facilities. Credit: ITV

Ex-player, now club ambassador, Graham Stuart oversaw the family's tour, which included everything from a training session to the kit room and the gym.

Graham said: "We've now got the ability to open the place up more for the likes of Jess's family to come down.

"It's been an honor to take them round and have a look at the facilities here at Finch Farm and I think they've enjoyed themselves."