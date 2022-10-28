Play Brightcove video

Blue have revealed that their time on Eurovision was "absolute insane" and "the hardest they have ever worked".

Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan, best-known for songs like All Rise and One Love, represented the UK in the contest in 2011.

The boyband placed 11th out of the 43 countries that took part in the contest, scoring 100 points with their catchy song 'I can'.

But their high score did not come easy, with Antony revealing the contest was the "hardest they have ever worked" in their 20-year career.

"It was 10 days full of interviews, press conferences, parties, signings, conferences - everything for just six minutes work," Antony explains.

"We were there to sing a song and that was it. Everything behind the scenes was absolutely insane."

Liverpool has been announced as the host city for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, taking over from 2022 winners, Ukraine.

Ten years on from their iconic performance on the Eurovision stage, Blue say they have no plans to compete again - but they have released a brand new album.

Heart and Soul is their first album in seven years and sees the band return to their noughties-best.

Simon, 43, says he always dreamed of performing in the Manchester Arena while growing up in Moss Side.

He said: "We've worked hard to get to this place with our 20th anniversary, but to be here and have the fans hear it for the first time is very exciting."

Reminiscing on the past 20 years in the industry, Duncan said: "It's quite surreal actually. 22 years ago we started out fresh-faced, no tattoos, innocent boys.

"We didn't know what was going to happen. I think over the last couple of decades we've gone through a lot as a band, we really have - individually and as a group.

"We're still here as really good mates and I think that's the most important thing."

The release of the 10-song album is out now and the band will embark on a UK-wide tour from December 2022, stopping off in Liverpool and Manchester.

