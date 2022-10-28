Greater Manchester Police has been removed from special measures meaning it no longer requires monitoring.

The force was deemed to have made sufficient improvements in its performance and did not need “enhanced” monitoring, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said.

The crisis-hit force was put in special measures in December 2020 after a scathing report on its performance in recording crimes found that it did not record one in five crimes between July 2019 and June 2020.

It was estimated that around 80,000 crimes had not been dealt with properly including a high proportion of violent offences.

Stephen Watson who replaced Ian Hopkins as the new Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) blamed a “failure of senior leadership” for the force’s problems and promised a “dialled up muscularity” in his approach to crime.

He thanked officers and staff for their continued professionalism, dedication, and faith in the plan he originally set out to improve the force.

HMICFRS said GMP's call response times had improved.

He told Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and other political leaders he would turn the force around with a plan to make more arrests, go after serious criminals with “real ferocity” and investigate every burglary.

HMICFRS said GMP's call response times had improved giving officers more time to focus on bringing offenders to justice and more accurately recording crime.

In June 2021 999 answer times were averaging at one minute 22 seconds, while non-emergency answer time was six minutes 44 seconds.

Now the average 999 answer speed is seven seconds, n on-emergency call average answer times are now one minute four seconds.

Andy Cooke, the Chief Inspector of HMICFRS said: “I am pleased with the progress that Greater Manchester Police has made so far.

"Whilst there is still more to do, I have decided to remove the force from our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, and return it to routine monitoring.

"I am reassured by the plans Greater Manchester Police has in place to continue making improvements. The force will be inspected again during 2023, when we will assess its progress to make sure the people of Manchester are getting the service they deserve from their police force."

Chief Constable Stephen Watson took up the position in 2021 and promised to turn the force around.

Mr Watson said: “Our route into ‘special measures’ has been thoroughly analysed and much discussed.

"There are several reasons as to how we came to bear our recent travails, a failure of leadership principle amongst them.

“As I have stated repeatedly however, the fundamental failing was simply that we stopped doing the basics well, we stopped being the police and we stopped doing many of the things that our public have every right to expect.

“Nothing in these welcome developments implies any complacency on our part. We fully recognise that much remains to improve still further.

“I look forward to sustaining GMP’s march forward and for us to continue to make our region a safer place to live, work and visit.”

The force will be inspected again during 2023.

