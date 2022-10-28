Sting, Jamiroquai, George Ezra, Sting, Lionel Richie, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have been announced as headliners for for Lytham Festival 2023.

The line-up is announced as Lancashire’s biggest live music festival prepares to return for five nights in June.

Along with the headliners, US rock band Blondie, indie band Kaiser Chiefs, singer Gabrielle and British pop icon Kim Wilde will also join the bill as special guests and support artists, with more acts to be announced.

George Ezra will headline on Thursday 29 June. Credit: Adam Scarborough

Lytham Festival 2023 will take place on Lytham Green from Wednesday 28 June to Sunday 2 July.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: "What a line-up! We are always excited to reveal who will be coming to Lytham Festival and for 2023 we have one of our best line-ups to date.

"Each year we endeavour to work with artists who appeal to as wide an audience as possible. So when you’ve got Jamiroquai opening the festival, George Ezra the following night, and then Sting with special guest Blondie, I think it’s fair to say that represents a very varied week at Lytham.

"Add to that we are delighted we have the icon that is Lionel Richie finally coming to us and of course, we’ve already announced we have arguably the world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends to close the festival - Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe.

"Lytham Festival is all about the audience and what we can bring to those music fans every year. 2023 represents a huge line up of both international stars and homegrown talent. It’s going to be a big year."

Mötley Crüe will close the festival on Sunday 1 July. Credit: Dustin Jack

Headliners:

Jamiroquai: Wednesday 28 June

George Ezra: Thursday 29 June

Sting with special guests Blondie and Kaiser Chiefs: Friday 30 June

Lionel Richie with support from Gabrielle and Kim Wilde: Saturday 1 July

And the closing night of Lytham Festival 2023 on Sunday 2 July will see its biggest rock night ever with a double headliner set from Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

Peter Taylor added: "We have a combination of British and American rock and pop legends and award-winning musicians. In 2022 we had our biggest ever Lytham Festival taking place over 10 nights. For 2023 we return to our usual five nights but they will be five huge nights and we can’t wait."