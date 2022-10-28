A stretch of the M56 in Cheshire will be closed for a full weekend while a new bridge is installed.

National Highways will be closing the M56 in Runcorn while a replacement bridge is lifted into place along the A533.

The 67m steel structure will replace the existing A533 Expressway bridge.

Play Brightcove video

Animation shows how National Highways will lift the new bridge into place

The road will be closed in both directions between junctions 11 and 12 from 9pm on Friday 28 October until 6am on Monday 31 October.

Diversions will be in place during the construction works.

Long delays are expected and drivers are being advised to avoid the area or allow extra time.