Merseyside Police have arrested a man on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

He has been taken into custody and will be questioned by detectives.

The nine-year-old died after being shot dead when convicted burglar Joseph Nee was chased by a gunman into her home in Dovecot, on 22 August.

Thomas Cashman, 34, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, has been charged with Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder and is due to stand trial in March.

Paul Russell, 40, of West Derby, has been charged with assisting an offender.