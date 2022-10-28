The Oasis hit Wonderwall has beaten songs from Queen, Toto and Fleetwood Mac to be named the most streamed track of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Widely regarded as one of the Manchester band's greatest songs, it topped the list with 281 million streams since records began.

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody came second after being streamed 248 million times, with Toto's Africa in third place with 218 million.

The 300-strong list of tracks was compiled for Greatest Hits Radio using data from the Official Charts Company.

It suggests the Britpop anthem from 1995 has been discovered by a new generation of music lovers.

Oasis fended off competition from 90s rivals Blur with a total of eight songs in the list, compared to Blur's two - Song 2 at 100 and Parklife at 200.

Former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher said: "Am I surprised to see Wonderwall at the top of this chart? No.

"The first two Oasis albums and all the big hits from them are generally up at the top of these charts of the greatest songs of all time.

"That said, every time I play Wonderwall it brings the house down and I can't explain it - it's a magic thing, a magical, magical thing.

"Although I'd rather have Don't Look Back In Anger there frankly, better lead vocal..."

Despite missing out on the top spot, Queen were the band with the most songs on the list, with 13.

Michael Jackson is the solo artist with the most entries, totalling seven, followed by Sir Elton John who has four as a solo artist and two as part of a duo.

The impact of film, TV and internet culture is also visible in the list with Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush charting at 42 after it featured in Netflix's Stranger Things.

The top 10 streamed songs from the 70s, 80s, 90s are:

1. Wonderwall - Oasis (1995)2. Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen (1975)3. Africa - Toto (1982)4. Don't Stop Me Now - Queen (1978)5. Dreams - Fleetwood Mac (1977)6. Don't Look Back in Anger - Oasis (1995)7. Everywhere - Fleetwood Mac (1987)8. Don't Stop Believin' - Journey (1981)9. I Wanna Dance with Somebody - Whitney Houston (1987)10. Dancing in the Moonlight - Toploader (1999)

