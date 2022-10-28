A trio have been jailed after an innocent person was kidnapped and seriously assaulted because they wrongly believed he was an Albanian drug dealer.

Faisal Fareed, Faizaan Fareed and Nicholas Shaw bundled the man into a car, as he returned home from work, in Darwen in June 2021.

As the three men drove off with the victim, aged in his 40s, he was attacked with weapons.

He suffered 14 stab wounds and a collapsed lung.

Faisal Fareed Credit: Lancashire Police

Even after the trio realised they had abducted the wrong man, they continued to threaten him with knives.

They eventually drove to Blackburn and abandoned the victim inside the car. He managed to raise the alarm and was taken to hospital.

Faizaan Fareed Credit: Lancashire Police

All three men pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court.

Faisal Fareed, 23 and from Lawrence Street in Blackburn, was jailed for 11 years for conspiracy to kidnap, affray, assault and conspiracy to supply drugs.

Faizaan Fareed, 26 and from Lawrence Street in Blackburn, was handed a 10 year sentence for conspiracy to kidnap, affray, assault and conspiracy to supply drugs.

Nicholas Shaw, 45 and from Medina Close, Accrington, was jailed for six years for conspiracy to kidnap.

Nicholas Shaw Credit: Lancashire Police

Detective Constable Rachel Norris, of Lancashire Police, said: “Both Fareeds and Shaw launched an ill-conceived plot to attack and torture the victim, believing he was an Albanian drug dealer. He was neither Albanian, nor a drug dealer.

“Despite him being in a serious condition, bleeding heavily, as well as knowing they had got the wrong man, the attackers continued to use their knives pressing them into his chest and legs.

"He believed he was going to die.

"Eventually after seeing police, they drove to Blackburn and after an hour left him in the car, not caring if he died.

"This was an absolutely horrendous attack which left the victim seriously injured. The damage inflicted on him has been long-lasting."