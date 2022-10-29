Health chiefs at the Royal Bolton Hospital have issued a warning to use the right services after people turned up to A&E to be treated for chapped lips and a verruca.The Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Royal Bolton Hospital, has urged people to seek treatment elsewhere unless it is a genuine emergency.

They say there are huge backlogs in treating patients that have been caused by patients attending A&E for illnesses and injuries that could have been treated at home.

More than 350 people have attended the department each day on average since April 1, and that figure is set to rise as the NHS prepares for one of the toughest winters in its history, says the trust.

In total, more than 74,000 people attended Royal Bolton Hospital’s emergency department between April and October 2022.

Imran Khan, urgent care lead at the trust, said: "What we have to do is prioritise patients in terms of their clinical condition. "We have seen an increase in the number of patients who come with conditions that could be managed at home.

"During summer we had someone turn up with chapped lips, and someone else with a verruca - both things which could’ve been seen by a pharmacist."

Laura Wells, Emergency Department Matron at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, said: "In an emergency situation or if anyone has an accident then we’re here to help.

"There are other options, such as seeing your GP, walk-in centres or self-help, which we know some people who present with us would’ve been better to seek one of those options first."