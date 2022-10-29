Lancashire Police appeal for information after three teenagers attacked in Accrington
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses after three teenagers were assaulted in Accrington.
On Friday (28 October) police were called to a report that two 15-year-old boys had been attacked in Oakhill Park by a group of males with baseball bats.
One of the boys suffered minor injuries but the other received a head injury and is currently in hospital receiving treatment. The head injury is not thought to be life-threatening.
Shortly afterwards police officers were flagged down on West Crescent in the town where a 14-year-old boy had suffered a number of stab wounds.
The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital and his wounds are not life-threatening.
Two youths aged 16 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and are currently in custody.