Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses after three teenagers were assaulted in Accrington.

On Friday (28 October) police were called to a report that two 15-year-old boys had been attacked in Oakhill Park by a group of males with baseball bats.

One of the boys suffered minor injuries but the other received a head injury and is currently in hospital receiving treatment. The head injury is not thought to be life-threatening.

Shortly afterwards police officers were flagged down on West Crescent in the town where a 14-year-old boy had suffered a number of stab wounds.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital and his wounds are not life-threatening.

Two youths aged 16 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and are currently in custody.