A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of student Luke O'Connor.

The suspect was detained in the Fallowfield area of the city last night.

Luke O’Connor, who was 19 and from Bedfordshire, was attacked on Wilmslow Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning (26 October).

Greater Manchester Police say at this stage, they do not believe that Luke knew his attacker.

The stabbing took place in Fallowfield in the early hours of Wednesday, 26 October. Credit: MEN Media

They have extra officers patrolling the Fallowfield area this week. Superintendent Helen Critchley said: “The arrest of a 19-year-old suspect on Friday night is an important step in our investigation which is moving at pace.

“Since the tragic killing of Luke our investigation team has made significant progress as we do all we can to get justice for Luke’s family who we are continuing to support at this devastating time.

“There are still a number of enquiries being conducted to establish what happened in the early hours of Wednesday, but what is clear is that this was a senseless and needless loss of a promising young life that has shocked our student community and we are doing all we can to support them, too.”