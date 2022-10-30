A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Moreton, Wirral in the early hours of Sunday (30 October).At around 1.45am, police were called to a property on Meadowbrook Road to a report that a body of a woman in her 50s had been found inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene with an injury to her chest 'consistent with a gunshot wound'.Officers arrested a 79-year-old man, who is known to the victim, on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody and will be questioned by police.A cordon is in place on Meadowbrook Road and officers remain at the scene. Chief Inspector Derek Riley said: “Although a man has been arrested following the tragic death of this woman in Moreton we are still in the very early stages of our investigation and enquiries into the incident are still ongoing in the area. “I would ask anyone who was in the area of Meadowbrook Road in the very early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything or thinks they have captured anything significant on their doorbell camera or dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency.Anyone with any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with log 096 of Sunday 30 October. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.