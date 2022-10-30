A Rugby Club in Cheshire is raising money to rebuild its clubhouse after it went up in flames.

On 26 October at 3:50 pm, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Northwich RUFC Clubhouse on Moss Lane to put out a fire that was thought to have been started deliberately.

Eddy Naylor from Northwich RUFC said the building was a community hub that brought people together and gave them a safe space.

The club has already raised more than £10,000 to help rebuild. Credit: Northwich RUFC

So far two people have been arrested in connection with the fire. Northwich RUFC has been asking the community to give whatever they can to get the clubhouse back up and running.

Eddie added: “It's just a massive loss and we're not saying it's gone forever, but this is where we need the help from everyone, big or small, to donate whatever they can.”

The club has already raised more than £10,000 through their Go Fund Me page which is halfway to its target.

Eddie said "We went down and saw the history of the building engulfed in flames, all the trophies, shields and team photographs, gone; but it won't dampen the spirits of the people here, they all want to rise again from it.

”Northwich RUFC is incredibly grateful for the generosity of the public so far."