Woman found dead in the Isle of Man after joint search by emergency services

The body of a woman has been found following a joint search by the emergency services in the Isle of Man.

Police confirmed the body of a female had been discovered in the Groudle area in a post on social media.

Within the statement, the Isle of Man Constabulary said: "Police working with search and rescue teams have been actively searching in the area of Groudle for a missing person."

It continued: "We are sorry to now report that the body of a deceased female has been recovered in relation to that search."

They concluded: " The family have thanked all those involved in the search. We will not be releasing any further information and would ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this time."

Search and rescue teams were joined by a coastguard helicopter in the early hours of Sunday morning after the woman was reported as missing.

Officers say they won't be releasing any further information at this time.