Andrew Fletcher reports from the haunted house in Southport

Hundreds of people have turned out to a house in Southport to see a Halloween light display.

The "haunted house" on Sidney Road is covered in thousands of lights, as well as Halloween decorations and a graveyard.

Steve Henshall and his family have connected music to the bulbs so that songs are synchronised with the lights.

The display features 20,000 lights depicting spiders, cauldrons and cats.

A 'coven of witches' outside the house. Credit: ITV News

It's all in aid of Freshfields Animal Rescue, with visitors encouraged to donate to the charity, which rescues and rehomes animals.

Steve Henshall said: "We've always had a Christmas display since we've lived here for the past twenty years.

"It's a real family enterprise, my son Tim does all the computer work and my wife Janice does all the PR and organises the helpers."

Dina Cuthbertson from Freshfields Animal charity said they're "so grateful" to Steve and his family.

Dina said: "We're facing a triple threat towards the charity.

"Our donations are down, our costs have doubled and many people can't afford to pay for their animals anymore.

"We really are grateful for every single penny."