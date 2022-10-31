A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a young woman was attacked near a retail park in Salford.

Costa Coffee on Regent retail park off Regent Road was cordoned off on Sunday morning, 30 October, as an investigation took place.Forensics officers were seen at the scene where the outside seating area of the coffee shop was taped off.

Police cordoned the area off. Credit: MEN Media

A 25-year-old man is being questioned by police.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "We were called at around 7.55am today (Sunday) to a reported rape of a woman in her 20s near to Regent retail park off Regent Road, Salford. Officers attended and a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape."He remains in custody. The victim is being supported by specialist officers while detectives from our Swinton CID continue to investigate.

"At this stage it's believed the victim and the suspect were known to each other prior to the incident."