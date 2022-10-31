Police appeal to trace car seen at time of fatal shooting

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old woman have appealed for help to trace the movements of a car seen at the time of the incident.

Merseyside Police were called to an address in Moreton, Wirral, in the early hours of Sunday after a report that the woman's body had been found there.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, with an injury to her chest consistent with a gunshot wound, a force spokesman said.

A 79-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who saw the incident, on Meadowbrook Road at about 1.45am, or saw a dark-coloured vehicle with up to three people inside, in the area at the time.

The vehicle was later found burnt out on Garden Hey Road.

A force spokesman said a murder investigation was under way.

The woman has not yet been formally identified but her next of kin have been notified, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: "This is clearly a very shocking and upsetting incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

"At this stage we are treating this as a targeted incident and a number of lines of inquiry are being carried out.

"We are keen to trace the occupants of the vehicle as we believe they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

"I would ask anyone who saw the vehicle in the area or thinks they captured it on dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"I would also appeal for anyone who was in the area who saw anybody or anything suspicious to get in touch.

"Guns have no place on the streets of Merseyside.

"We have too often seen the devastation they cause to families and communities and we will do everything within our powers to find the people responsible and bring them to justice."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Merseyside police or contact Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.